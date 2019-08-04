NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers encountered river-like conditions on Interstate 440 near the Interstate 24 - 40 split on Sunday afternoon.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service until 6:15 p.m. Sunday night.
Heavy downpours led to lane closures on I-440 right before the 24 West and 40 East split.
Drivers pulled over to snap photos of waters creeping halfway up median walls.
Exercise extreme caution in the area.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.