NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s the shopping market that makes things go every day for Nashville’s Kurdish community.
Blasted by this year’s flood, now they’re reporting a full recovery.
The greeting you can expect at Botan Market on Edmondson Pike might feel foreign and confusing.
But shop around and you’ll see everything comes fresh and with kindness.
“They bring spices from all over the world and it just shows off the Nashville diversity.”
No way has it been easy.
SOUTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A South Nashville market is once again cleaning up after flood waters rushed in.
In April the store was a mess after rising flood waters.
All hands on deck then turned it back into what it is today.
Kharman Noroly lives in Georgia but makes this shop a regular stop on her trips to Nashville.
“The smell, the things they have here, remind me of home. It feels like I’m back in Kurdistan,” said Noroly.
The food is a reminder of what mom’s cook, especially if she lived in Turkey or Kurdistan, with a side dish invitation for Nashvillians to try it.
“They’re missing a lot,” said Noroly.
