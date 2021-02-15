NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a winter storm impacting our area, officials canceled most of the flights at Nashville International Airport for Monday.
BNA Maintenance and Operations teams are working around the clock to clear the runways. However, the runway still needs clearing so we can get off the ground again. The constant sleet caused a mess and future flight this week hard to predict.
"We actually will take it hour by hour. Our operation team are consistently monitoring, they’re working 24/7 to address any issues on the air field," Kym Gerlock with BNA said.
Even though crews are working hard, flight cancellations and delays at BNA are expected to continue into Tuesday. There were long lines and frustrated flyers stuck at BNA.
"Terrible snow storm outside. Delayed, we’re going to Sarasota tomorrow now," BNA traveler Adrian Land said.
Our Maintenance & Operations teams don’t take #snow days. Thanks for your hard work. 🙏FYI: Flight cancellations & delays are expected to continue into Tuesday. As always, please check with your airline for the latest information about an upcoming flight. #BeSafe #NashvilleWx pic.twitter.com/u2nDruJFKG— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 15, 2021
Some flights boarded only to taxi back in and deplane. Many were left confused and waiting on their phones or in lines for hours to get a flight.
“Well, I didn’t know that it was canceled. Because it said it was on time,” Land said. “It’s quite a bit of trouble to get rebooked but you know good thing the airport logistics have it figured out.”
Now, stranded passengers are sent scrambling for hotels with their uneasy travel plans.
"I brought my laptop thankfully you can work from wherever now so it all works out I guess right,” Land said.
Airport officials are urging anyone traveling or picking someone up from BNA to check road conditions, drive carefully and check flight statuses before heading out the door.
You can check flight statuses at BNA by clicking here.
