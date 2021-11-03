NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville neighbors had questions about why their recycling was allowed to pile up so high.
“It’s so easy to do,” Micaela Brown, a dedicated recycler from Bellevue, said. “I feel like recycling is the lowest hanging fruit in terms of helping support our planet.”
Brown is so committed; she kept her truck full of recyclables for days after trying to drop them off over the weekend but found a big mess at her local recycling center.
“There were bags of people’s recycling leaning up against the bins,” Brown said. “It was kind of looking like a garbage dump.”
After she returned Monday to find the same scene, she took to the NextDoor app. A Green Hills resident replied to Brown’s post with a photo that told a similar story in their neighborhood.
A spokesperson for Metro Water Services said several trucks needing repairs were in the shop beginning Oct. 26. As of Tuesday, the spokesperson said operations had returned to normal.
