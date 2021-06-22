The First Lady is in Nashville to help promote Covid-19 vaccinations. She will be at Ole Smokey distillery Tuesday night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.

The tour makes a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery, located at 423 Sixth Ave. South in Nashville, from 5-7 p.m.

To sign up for a vaccination, click here.

Cooper said more than 340,000 Nashvillians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’re interested in getting a vaccine but can’t attend Tuesday’s event, there are 12 other free pop-up clinics facilitated by the Metro Public Health Department and the drive-through clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Rd., open weekdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To find a Metro Public Health Department pop-up clinic, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.