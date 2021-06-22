NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.

The tour makes a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery, located at 423 Sixth Ave. South in Nashville, from 5-7 p.m.

Cooper said more than 340,000 Nashvillians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’re interested in getting a vaccine but can’t attend Tuesday’s event, there are 12 other free pop-up clinics facilitated by the Metro Public Health Department and the drive-through clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Rd., open weekdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

