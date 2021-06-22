NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.
The tour makes a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery, located at 423 Sixth Ave. South in Nashville, from 5-7 p.m.
To sign up for a vaccination, click here.
A special pop-up vaccine clinic will take place Tuesday as the #WeCanDoThis bus tour makes a stop at @OleSmoky Distillery in Nashville from 5-7pm. If you have not received a #COVID19 vaccine yet, come get vaccinated and meet @FLOTUS Jill Biden.Sign up 👇https://t.co/es4pKC7rMx— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 21, 2021
Cooper said more than 340,000 Nashvillians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
If you’re interested in getting a vaccine but can’t attend Tuesday’s event, there are 12 other free pop-up clinics facilitated by the Metro Public Health Department and the drive-through clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Rd., open weekdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
To find a Metro Public Health Department pop-up clinic, click here.
