NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Brad Paisley visited a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour.

The tour made a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville.

"All we have is the future. Let's save whoever is next and let's stop this," Paisley said.

The visit from Dr. Biden and Paisley prompted some to get the vaccine.

"Mostly because the First Lady was coming and I'm just tired of covid," Madeline Beasley said.

14-year-old Madeline Beasley got the Pfizer vaccine during the event. She and her family even met the First Lady.

"I thought we might see her in the distance, but getting my daughters, my girls to be able to meet the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden of the United States, was the most thrilling thing I think I'll ever experience," Rachel Henderson, Madeline's mother said.

Dr. Biden's visit is part of President Biden's efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible. She made it a point to mention Tennessee's low vaccination rate.

"Now, you know, this state still has a little bit way to go. Only 3 in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated," Dr. Biden said.

That's why she stopped in Nashville. She had a message for those who haven't gotten the vaccine yet.

"Getting the vaccine is safe. It is safe," Dr. Biden said.

It's something Madeline plans to share with her friends.

"Probably that it is safe to be vaccinated over everything else," Beasley said.

Dr. Biden said if you have questions, call your doctor so you can get the information you need and want to make a choice.

News4 is working to find out how many people were vaccinated at Tuesday's event.

If you’re interested in getting a vaccine, but couldn't attend Tuesday’s event, there are 12 other free pop-up clinics facilitated by the Metro Public Health Department and the drive-through clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Rd., open weekdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To find a Metro Public Health Department pop-up clinic, click here.