NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Elizabeth Duff, the first Black woman to become a bus operator, died on Sunday from complications from COVID-19, ATU Local 1235 announced.
Duff was born and raised in Nashville and was always intrigued by the city buses. As a child, she would sit on the bus and watch the driver do his job, according to the union, which represents public transit employees.
Her first driving job was driving a Chevrolet courtesy car and it was one of her clients that told her about driving for the then-Metro Transit Authority.
She began driving for MTA in 1974.
During Black History Month in 2018, Duff was recognized by ATU Local 1235 for her extraordinary service to the city.
George Atwood was the supervisor at MTA when she applied. He gave her the chance she needed to open the door for other women to follow suit.
“The men were very helpful and made it easy for the transition,” Duff said in an article posted in 2018. “On my first day after training I was torn all up and my nerves were shot. I even went the wrong direction. But my coworkers and customers said I never showed it on my face.”
Duff, a mother of three, worked over 40 years for MTA.
Duff received a proclamation from Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite and awards from MTA, now WeGoTransit, in 2018.
