NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department has received a new tool to help it respond to a mass casualty situation.
A few months ago the department got an ambu-bus that can carry multiple people to the hospital.
Now they have a new tool they say can and will save lives.
From being rolled up on a dolly, to being fully inflated and ready to go, it took firefighters just nine minutes to set up their new tent.
"And that's only after two times trying," said Nashville Fire Department Assistant Chief Frederick Smith.
The tent will be used any time there is an emergency situation involving a lot of people.
"We can treat people medically, sort them from critical to non-critical, so that our rapid resources can come in and take the most critical to the hospital first," said Smith.
It doesn't have to be a mass shooting. With a generator and an attachable 5-ton heating and air conditioning unit, the rehab tent can also be used as a shelter too.
"For example, if a nursing home is on fire and we have to quickly evacuate that whole nursing home to a safer area, we're able to move the victims or the patients from that area to a safer area temporarily," said Smith.
The fire department has been practicing with its new ambu-bus.
The TBI recently held an active shooter training exercise with students inside a middle school.
They're the skills and tools emergency responders hope they never have to use, but they want the community to know they do have them.
"I hope this stuff sits and rusts and never does get used, but we're ready if we're called," said Smith.
Metro police will also come out and talk to businesses and places of worship about what to do in case of a mass shooting.
If you'd like to have that type of training at your business or place of worship, contact your local precinct and ask for the community coordinator.
