NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville remembers those lives lost in the World Trade Center attack 20 years ago with a stair climb inside the Tennessee Tower.
First responders from across Middle Tennessee come to Nashville each year to climb for the Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The climb is 110 stories and 2,200 steps, equivalent of the height of the World Trade Center towers.
“Our mission is to never forget, so this became a family event and inspires the next generation to never forget,” said event organizer Josh Smith. “Some of these kids weren’t even alive 20 years ago.”
Each of the climbers had a name and picture of one of the 343 New York firefighters who died while responding to the tower.
