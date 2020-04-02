NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Thursday.
A Nashville Fire Department spokesman said the firefighter was off shift on accrued leave/sick leave prior to his diagnosis. Other personnel assigned to his fire station and shfit will be monitored.
If other personnel should develop symptoms, they will follow Nashville Fire Department protocols and be tested.
The department has been updating its protocols to better protect personnel who do work with the public. That includes increased use of Personal Protective Equipment and checking personnel's temperatures at the beginning and end of their shift.
