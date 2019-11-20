Firefighter injured - Myrtle Street - 11/20/19

A Nashville Fire Department firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands and legs fighting a fire on Myrtle Street in East Nashville. (Photo: Twitter/Nashville Fire Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A firefighter suffered minor burns to the hands and legs while fighting a fire, according to the fire department.

Nashville Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on Myrtle Street when the firefighter was injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the property. The home has a double-roof system, which made it difficult to reach until the layers were pulled back.

