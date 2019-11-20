NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A firefighter suffered minor burns to the hands and legs while fighting a fire, according to the fire department.
Nashville Fire Department was on the scene of a fire on Myrtle Street when the firefighter was injured.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the property. The home has a double-roof system, which made it difficult to reach until the layers were pulled back.
Crews made a great stop containing this fire to the back of the property. The home has a double-roof system which made it difficult to reach until the layers were pulled back. One firefighter was injured with minor burns to the hands and legs and has been transported. pic.twitter.com/3uw8TYbv9P— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 20, 2019
Our crews are working a house fire on Myrtle St. This is an active scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/RYllNAXcim— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 20, 2019
