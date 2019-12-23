NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a fire was reported inside a fast food restaurant inside Opry Mills on Monday afternoon.
The Nashville Fire Department said the fire started at Burger King in its food broiler. Flames shot up to the ceiling through the ducts.
The food court was evacuated. There were no injuries or reported structure damage.
