NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One unit is a total loss after a house caught fire on Meharry Boulevard.
Fire crews on scene say they responded to a call for a house fire in the 2200 block of Meharry Boulevard Saturday night around 10 p.m. The structure was a house divided into two units.
When crews arrived, visible flames were coming out of the windows and smoke was seen billowing out of the roof. No one was inside or injured.
The back unit is a total loss.
The Nashville Fire Department is currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
