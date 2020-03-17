NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire damaged a vacant home on 14th Avenue North late Monday night.
Neighbors said there have been people going in and out of the vacant home located at 2002 14th Ave. N. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
