The FBI confirmed a man was arrested in a Nashville neighborhood in connection with the Capitol riots.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed a man was arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on Sunday morning.

The U.S. Attorney said Blake A. Reed was arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the riots. Reed was arrested at a home in the Wedgewood-Houston community. News4 was there when he was taken from the home.

Neighbors said they heard the FBI announce themselves around 6 a.m. when they arrived at the home.

“I looked out the window and saw flashing lights and folks in assault-style military gear,” said neighbor Brice McCloud. “The guy who lives there has always been super friendly to us.”

The local FBI spokesperson said the D.C. Bureau in in charge of the investigation.

This makes the fifth person arrested from Tennessee in connection to the Capitol riot.

Related coverage

Two men carrying plastic restraints during Capitol riot charged by feds
'Zip Tie Guy' had no prior state charges, TBI reports
Tennessee man faces federal charges for entering U.S. Capitol
Third Tennessean arrested in Gallatin for his involvement in U.S. Capitol riot
'Zip Tie Guy' mom arrested in Nashville for her actions with her son at the Capitol
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.