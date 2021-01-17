NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed a man was arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on Sunday morning.
The U.S. Attorney said Blake A. Reed was arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the riots. Reed was arrested at a home in the Wedgewood-Houston community. News4 was there when he was taken from the home.
Neighbors said they heard the FBI announce themselves around 6 a.m. when they arrived at the home.
#BREAKINGNEWS FBI arrest a man at his home in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood in Nashville. Neighbors are shocked. They say he was always very nice. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/bMqL5ggVcD— Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) January 17, 2021
“I looked out the window and saw flashing lights and folks in assault-style military gear,” said neighbor Brice McCloud. “The guy who lives there has always been super friendly to us.”
The local FBI spokesperson said the D.C. Bureau in in charge of the investigation.
This makes the fifth person arrested from Tennessee in connection to the Capitol riot.
