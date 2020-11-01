NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fifth Annual T-Rex Stampede will take place Sunday afternoon on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
Event organizers said the run/jog/walk will start at 3 p.m. and cross the bridge and head toward Broadway.
“While COVID-19 has us a bit down, everyone is feeling good about this event being safe,” event organizers said on their Facebook page. “We can still all stay six feet from each other, even in costume.”
Those wanting to participate should meet on the Nissan Stadium side of the pedestrian bridge at 2:45 p.m.
