NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews have shut down I-24 Eastbound near Antioch Pike after a deadly crash early Friday morning.
Metro Police said the vehicle involved left the road, struck a pole and then became fully engulfed in flames.
Police said the driver of the car is presumed to be Rondon Clark, 20, of Cordova, TN. Due to the extensive crash and fire damage to the Hyundai Elantra, the driver was not indentifiable at the scene. Officers strongly believe Clark to be the victim based on their investigation.
The wreck happened on I-24 East near the Antioch overpass between Briley Parkway and Harding Place.
Police said the Hyundai was traveling east on I-24 when it left the right side of the roadway and struck the support beam for one of TDOT's overhead message boards. After impact, the car caught fire. Speeding is believed to have been a contributing factor to this crash, according to police.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the base of an overhead message sign was damaged and needs to be removed before the interstate can reopen. The base of the sign was struck in the crash.
TDOT estimates the interstate will reopen by 4 p.m., but hope to complete the work earlier so it won't affect evening rush hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.