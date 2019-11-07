NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the days leading up to and immediately following Veterans Day weekend, 1,000 American flags will cover Victory Field at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage as a part of the annual Field of Honor display.
The exhibit pays tribute to the men and women who have served and are now serving in the U.S. military and was organized by the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.
The Field of Honor, which will feature 1,000 3-by-5 foot American flags lined up across the field, will be open for visitors beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Event details include:
- Dedication ceremony – Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Col. Todd “Rowdy” Wiles, who is the Tennessee Air National Guard Wing Commander of the 118th Wing.
- Firework display – Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., set to patriotic music
- Closing ceremony – Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.
Guests are welcome to explore the field at their leisure any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Nov. 15 and between 9 a.m. and the closing ceremony on Nov. 16.
The best access to Victory Field is at 421 Highland View Dr., Hermitage. Parking is available on the field and at the Hermitage Presbyterian Church.
“The Field of Honor has become a can’t-miss sight in the Donelson-Hermitage area over the past few years,” said Desha L. Hearn, president of the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage, in a news release. “We are thrilled to once again place 1,000 American flags in Victory Field at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, which is a beautiful and fitting site for the display.”
All proceeds raised through the Field of Honor display benefit REBOOT Combat Recovery, The Gary Sinise Foundation, The Family Center, Nashville USO, Volunteers of America for Veterans and Youth Villages, among others.
For information, visit the website.
