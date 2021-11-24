NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re waiting until Wednesday night after work to travel to visit family and friends, it will be a great travel forecast as well. Clouds stick around with temperatures in the low 50s. It will still be breezy with the wind dying down through the evening.
Across the country, there haven’t been much travel hazards. A little rain has started in the Midwest and that system will bring us rain across Middle Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day.
If you are traveling on Thursday, give yourself a little time as you will have slick roads from the rain across the Midstate.
Things look quiet across the country on Black Friday and into the weekend, so travelers flying shouldn’t see any airport delays.
On Thanksgiving, the rain will move in later in the morning. Our temperatures will be colder than in years past. The last four Thanksgivings temperatures have been in the mid 60s.
On Thursday, plan for it to be a little chillier with highs only reaching the low 50s and rain showers sticking around through the evening.
