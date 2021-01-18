NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five individuals in Tennessee have been arrested for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Sources told News4 that “We aren’t done yet,” concerning Tennesseans being arrested in connection to the chaos at the Capitol.

Looking at the number of arrests taking place around the county, Tennessee hasn’t had the most, but is very high on the list, which is expected to continue to grow.

The FBI has arrested seven people in New York and Texas, six in Virginia and five now in Florida and Tennessee.

Neighbors watched as Blake Austin Reed became the fifth person in the state arrested on Sunday. They said he “seemed like a nice guy and everything” and were shocked about his arrest.

The five Tennesseans arrested are Matthew Bledsoe of Memphis, Eric Munchel, known as the Zip Tie Guy, and his mom Lisa Eisenhart, Jack Griffith of Gallatin, and Reed.

“I heard again, ‘This is the FBI,” said Camee Mackie, Reed’s neighbor.

News4 was the only media present in the Wedgewood-Belmont neighborhood when Reed was taken into custody.

“We were just woken by three booms,” said Brice McCloud, another neighbor.

“I came out and saw just lots of unmarked vehicles, but they were definitely police and a fire truck,” said Mackie.

Reed, Eisenhart and Griffith are set to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Nashville.