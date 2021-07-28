NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal law enforcement officials joined Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake on a visit Wednesday to an organization in west Nashville that provides resources for people living in distress and low-income communities in west and north Nashville.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee joined Drake at the West Nashville Dream Center after an earlier press conference about the indictment of gang members in Nashville.
“When we have worked over the years with the community engagement team, one of the things we have done is to work together to treat individuals as family,” said T.J. Fletcher, Executive Director, West Nashville Dream Center.
Fletcher said their mission at the West Nashville Dream Center is to protect and empower people that are living in distress. They work with families that have a lot of variables that come against them.
“We meet a lot of people that are living in neighborhoods that are affected by the crime but are not involved in it and it’s unfortunate,” said Fletcher. “We go into a neighborhood and go into essentially people’s spaces and ask them what they need, and you find when you go into a neighborhood that people consider rough or harder neighborhoods are moms who need diapers and groceries and all kinds of things, and counseling.”
The center also partners with schools and helps families or individuals with things like food insecurity and trauma.
“What we have found over the years is if you ask questions and find out who people are and what their needs are, there are more ways to empower people to get to where they need to go,” said Fletcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.