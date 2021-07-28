NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday handed down a 60-count, second superseding indictment, charging nine members of the MS-13 gang with a racketeering conspiracy which includes allegation of seven murders, kidnappings, numerous assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday morning.
Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart, Metro Police Chief John Drake and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch were among the law enforcement officials present for the announcement.
Those charged in the indictment are: Carlos Ochoa-Martinez, 31, aka El Serio, Jason Sandoval, 35, aka Bin Laden, Jorge Flores, 29, aka Peluche, Kevin Tidwell, 28, aka Miklo, all of Nashville; Jose Pineda-Caceres, 22, aka Demente, Franklin Hernandez, 22, aka Happy, and Luis Colindres, 24, aka Listo, all of Honduras; Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, 34, aka Frijole, of El Salvador; and Juan Melendez, aka Shaggy, of Lebanon.
The indictment described the organizational structure of MS-13 and the gang’s sub-unit operating in Nashville since at least 2014, specifically the Thompson Place Los Salvatrucha clique. According to a news release, the purpose of the MS-13 enterprise includes preserving and protecting the power, territory, reputation and profits of the enterprise through the use of intimidation and violence, including murder and promoting the enterprise through acts of murder, extortion, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.
To generate income, MS-13 Gang members engage in illegal activities under the protection of the enterprise, including drug trafficking, robbery, extortion and other crimes. They will often steal and use stolen vehicles to carry out these illegal activities. Funds generated by the illegal activity provide financial support to gang leaders, members and associates, including individuals jailed in the United States and in El Salvador.
Cooperation with law enforcement is strictly prohibited under MS-13’s rules, according to prosecutors. It is well understood within the gang that anyone who assists authorities will be punished with death, and the gang honors those who have killed police informants.
In addition to numerous acts of drug distribution and firearms offenses, the indictment alleges that one or more MS-13 Gang members conspired with other MS-13 Gang members and committed the following acts of violence:
- On April 6, 2016, murdered J.A. in Nashville by shooting him.
- On July 31, 2016, murdered L.R. in Nashville while attempting to murder R.R.
- On Jan. 18, 2017, attempted to murder R.V. in Nashville by shooting him and attempted to murder H.V., L.A. and H.S. by shooting at them.
- On Feb. 25, 2017, attempted to murder H.S. in Nashville by shooting at him.
- On May 21, 2017, murdered A.G. in Nashville by shooting him.
- On May 27, 2017, attempted to murder L.R.L. in Nashville by shooting at him and murdered J.F. by shooting him.
- On June 1, 2017, an MS-13 gang member assaulted a deputized federal officer in Brentwood, TN, while possessing a firearm and attempting to evade arrest.
- On June 17, 2017, brandished and discharged a firearm in Nashville during the kidnapping and assault of C.R.
- On July 25, 2017, kidnapped and assaulted X.A. in Nashville to prevent X.A. from cooperating with law enforcement.
- On Sept. 24, 2017, murdered H.Z. in Nashville by shooting him and murdered Y.H. by shooting him to prevent him from becoming a witness to H.Z.’s murder.
- On Sept. 24, 2017, lured A.L. to a meeting in Nashville and murdered him by shooting him and burned a car with his body in the trunk.
All the defendants are in federal custody and if convicted face decades of prison time, including up to life in prison.
This Organized Crime & Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
