BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A Brentwood treatment center is finding success in using the drug ketamine to help soldiers with PTSD and anyone dealing with depression.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of ketamine for treatment of those battling depression in March.
One of the doctors at Complete Ketamine Solutions administering the injections, Dr. Clint Fletcher, is a veteran himself.
Dr. Fletcher said he believes ketamine will not only help military members transitioning after active duty, but also anybody dealing with depression.
Lauren Clements, a patient using the treatment for depression, says she has noticed "a huge difference, and it's the best I've felt in ten years."
Complete Ketamine Solutions is currently offering free once-a-month treatment for military members.
For more information, get in touch with their office at 629-203-7118, or visit their website.
