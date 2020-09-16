NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an unknown female believed to be related to the Felony Lane Gang, a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the country.
The unknown female impersonated an account holder at a Middle Tennessee bank. Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, the unknown female used the account holder's stolen identification to cash stolen checks from another bank to receive cash.
The unknown female may be wearing a wig and was seen in a silver Dodge SUV and a blue Hyundai during multiple drive-thru transactions. The stolen identification and stolen checks were taken in separate forced entry auto burglaries.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500. Tips can also be submitted online.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500. Tips can also be submitted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.