NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No matter what career you are in, you need to take time to improve your work.
Several police agencies are working with the FBI this week to accomplish that.
The focus is centered around handling crisis situations.
Officers from Metro Nashville Police Department and several other area departments are taking part in the crisis negotiation course.
The officers are learning from local FBI agents, what it takes to listen and to deescalate a situation.
“Our role as a crisis negotiator is to separate a person from the behavior and to peacefully resolve the crisis,” said FBI Supervisor Special Agent Lowanda Hill.
What officers are learning in the classroom goes beyond making arrests. It’s for those situations they see every day, like doing welfare checks to critical moments like a stand off.
“A person who is in crisis, usually what happens is some triggering event or a precipitating event that’s occurred in the last 24-48 hours,” said Hill.
During the training, officers are putting into practice how to handle an escalated situation that needs attention, not force.
“Just being aware and make an assessment, so usually negotiations we consider it a team concept,” said Hill. “They have no idea what they will encounter. Hopefully, if they listen really well, they will resolve the situation peacefully.”
