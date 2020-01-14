NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students from Father Ryan High School were recognized on Tuesday for their Relay for Life campaign.
The student-run campaign began in 2009 with the goal of raising a few thousand dollars for cancer research. Ten years later the students have raised more than $1 million for the American Cancer Society and have inspired a community in the process.
“I just want to say how inspiring it is to come to Father Ryan and see the students involved in Relay for Life and also in fighting cancer,” said Gary Reedy, CEO, American Cancer Society. “I just hope they understand the importance of what they are doing in this fight and the progress they’re helping us make.”
Relay for Life events around the country have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help the American Cancer Society find a cure.
