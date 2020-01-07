NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lawyer for the man accused of fatally stabbing two former Battle Ground Academy students outside a Midtown bar said the deaths were in self-defense, but the suspect’s companion that night said Michael Mosley threw the first punch.
Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni were both fatally stabbed in their hearts.
Mosley had just gotten out of jail on Dec. 5.
A witness testified that Mosley and another friend went to the Dogwood Bar to sell drugs. The night ended in a brawl and three people were stabbed. One of them, A.J. Bethurum, survived the stabbing.
“I remember being on the ground for an instant, the I heard Clay’s been stabbed,” Bethurum testified.
Mosley, wearing an orange jumpsuit in Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, went to the bar with a woman. The judge told media to blur her face and not use her full name.
Around closing time, she saw Mosley get into an argument in the bar.
“I just seen ‘em get in each other’s face,” she testified.
On the way out, she heard a voice saying “We’re going to fight ‘em.” The crowd moved outside and she saw Mosley throw the first punch.
In the brawl, Bethurum jumped in to defend a woman who was pushed on the ground. He was stabbed in the eye.
“I went to the ground when that happened, then I heard Clay’s been stabbed, that’s when I stood back up,” said Bethurum, who was only identified by his first name in court but later gave News4 permission to use his full name.
Beathard and Trapeni were both fatally stabbed, and surveillance cameras caught it all on video.
“Mr. Mosley started this fight and it ended with two people murdered,” said Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman.
A motive wasn’t discussed in court, except that Mosley had been paying unwanted attention to a woman in the bar.
Mosley’s attorney, Justin Johnson, said this isn’t a murder case. He said Mosley was surrounded and outnumbered by college football players bigger than him.
“He didn’t mean anyone harm,” Johnson said after court.
