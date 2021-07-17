NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Star will be offering rides from Lebanon to downtown Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 8 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Tickets are on sale now and will be limited to 390 passengers.
“I am excited that the Music City Star will be available for Lebanon residents for the big race in downtown Nashville,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in a news release. “Serving on the board of Middle Tennessee Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), I see first-hand how Lebanon plays a major role in present and future regional transportation opportunities.”
The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 1 p.m., Hamilton Station at 1:08 p.m., Martha Station at 1:15 p.m., Mount Juliet Station at 1:25 pm., Hermitage Station at 1:35 p.m. and Donelson Station at 1:45 p.m. and will arrive at the Riverfront Station at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the round trip.
“The Music City Star, with three train stations in Lebanon, has provided our residents with transportation options to downtown Nashville for work and for special events that has made Lebanon an attractive place to live,” Bell said.
Round-trip tickets can be purchased online and must be purchased in advance. Customers will receive one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip. Parking is free at outlying stations.
The train will depart the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville 45 minutes after the conclusion of the race.
Anyone needed special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to the trip.
