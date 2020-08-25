NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is removing its iconic carpet, which has become a social media hit, as part of the ongoing renovations.
The airport is moving away from carpet to terrazzo in Concourse B, according to BNA President Doug Kreulen.
On Tuesday morning, Kreulen said crews are putting in more than 1,500 feet of flooring and then, the floors about to be polished. They will repeat the process on the other side.
Amazing to watch the transition from carpet to terrazzo in Concourse B at @Fly_Nashville. Over 1,500 feet of flooring about to be polished then we’ll switched to the other side. pic.twitter.com/IlyriNoqk8— Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) August 25, 2020
The changeover has been documented on social media including Instagram and Twitter. To see the tweets, click here.
That carpet is also for sale as a doormat in the BNA shop. To purchase, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.