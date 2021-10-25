NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students across the state start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance but it’s not happening inside at least one Nashville school and some parents want to know why.
Students across the country have been reciting the pledge for generations, so Jon Hageman was surprised when his daughters came home saying that it wasn’t happening at KIPP Antioch College Prep Schools.
“It just never entered my mind that this would be a possibility,” said Hageman.
State law says students must recite the pledge daily, but only in classrooms where the American flag is displayed.
Hageman reached out to the school by email. He was told other schools weren’t reciting the pledge either. Dr. Rob Wallace, the school’s director of operations, encouraged Hageman to teach his children the pledge at home.
“They looked for a loophole is how I felt. ‘Well, other people aren’t doing it so we didn’t think we needed to,” said Hageman.
News4 reached out to KIPP for comment.
“We are proud to teach all our elementary school students a robust curriculum in social studies and civics that is aligned to the Tennessee state social studies standards. As a part of this curriculum, students learn the Pledge of Allegiance and talk about its meaning during class. Additionally, students learn about the American flag, what it means to be an American and how our government works,” the school said in a statement. “We are committed to developing and encouraging civic-mindedness in our students, and our schools are fully in compliance with Tennessee state law. We welcome feedback from our families, and we are always open to having productive conversations with our school community, especially about how to best prepare our students to build a better tomorrow for themselves and their community.”
For Hageman, that response isn’t good enough.
“It is important and it’s there for a reason,” said Hageman.
Now he’s talking about pulling his girls out of the school.
“There comes to a point where you have to, as a parent, know what your core values are whether you’re talking about faith, or country, or family life, and there’s just certain things you can’t compromise on,” said Hageman.
Metro Schools students are required to recite the pledge, but KIPP is a charter school and doesn’t answer to the Metro Board of Education.
