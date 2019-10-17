NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grieving family in Ohio took one step closer toward closure after an arrest in the shooting of a Tennessee State University student on campus on Sunday.

“My very last conversations with a FaceTime, and he was standing in front of his dormitory building,” said Rickelle Viney, the aunt of 19-year-old Rickey Scott III. “He was so happy and he said, ‘Oh, auntie. Tennessee is so amazing! This college is so awesome, and I’m having so much fun.’”

Viney said she has barely slept since news that Scott was shot and killed on Sunday morning inside a TSU dorm room. He was a freshman.

“He loved that school. He was so happy,” she said. “It’s just heart wrenching to know he got six weeks. That’s all.”

Four days later news of an arrest came. George Wells Jr., 18, was charged with reckless homicide.

Police said he was inside Scott’s dorm room with what he thought was a pellet gun and pulled the trigger.

Wells and Scott are both classified as freshmen.

“They’re just young kids as well, and their life is going to be ruined from this, and that’s not anything to celebrate either,” Viney said.

She said the arrest is a step toward closure for the family.

“We definitely want to know how he died, why he died. We do want those questions answered, so it definitely gave us confidence that we’re getting closer to understanding,” Viney said.

Scott’s funeral will be held on Saturday in Columbus, OH.