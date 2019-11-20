NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man’s grieving family is still searching for answers one year after a 23-pound slab of concrete crashed through his windshield and killed him.

“I drive under that overpass every day, and there's not a day coming or going to work that I don't think about it,” said Zach Shelton.

He and his family are reminded daily of what happened to their beloved father and husband. They don’t want anyone else to forget either.

“The reward will stay out there,” said Kim Shelton. “It will be renewed every year as long as I'm alive.”

Joe Shelton was taking I-24 to work the morning of Nov. 20, 2018, when a slab of concrete went through his windshield.

Since then, there have been more questions than answers.

“We've just kind of been hanging on and grasping for anything,” said Kim Shelton, Joe’s wife.

There is one answer the Shelton’s do not question: someone is responsible for Joe’s death.

“It didn't come from the bridge and it didn't fall from the sky, and there were no trucks,” said Morgan Shelton, Joe’s daughter, referring the piece of concrete that fell from the bridge.

One year later, Metro Police said they cannot determine whether someone threw the concrete or not. There are no new leads.

“Without knowing what happened, how it happened. I don't think you ever get that closure that you need to heal,” said Kim Shelton.

The family has posted a $10,000 reward for anyone who calls Crime Stoppers with information leading to an arrest and a conviction.