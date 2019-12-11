NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 43-year-old man was fatally stabbed just after 7 a.m. Monday outside a convenience market, according to police.
Metro Police said Leonard McKnight Jr., 43, was stabbed after punching another man and robbing him of his wallet in the side parking lot of the Mapco market at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike, according to witnesses.
The man went after McKnight, who, according to witnesses, pulled a sharp instrument. The man disarmed McKnight, stabbed him multiple times and retrieved his wallet. He then walked away from the immediate area.
The person who stabbed McKnight is of Hispanic descent and appears to be in his 20s. He wore a black jacket, khaki pants and brown shoes. His black hair is long on the top and short on the sides.
Anyone recognizing the man who committed the fatal stabbing or knowing his potential whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
#Breaking - police are talking to what appears a witness right now in the police car, the stabbing victim’s body is just on the other side feet from the road. @WSMV #tnnews #nashville #LIVEDESK pic.twitter.com/YTJ37Hg5ot— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 21, 2019
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
