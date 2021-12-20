NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of a Fort Campbell soldier who was killed in a training exercise is speaking out.

Spc. James “Ty” Roberts and his family were together celebrating his son’s first birthday just one before the tragic accident on base.

The 101st Airborne Division said the 26-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle during a training exercise at Fort Campbell last Thursday.

Vanessa Breeding, Roberts’ mother, said she wants him to know that she loves him and is proud of him.

“He taught me how to be a better person and I could tell him anything it would be that I’m so proud of him,” Breeding said.

The grieving mother said she can’t believe that she will never be able to talk to her son again.

“I don’t think I could have for a more perfect person,” she said. “I mean from the time he was a baby he never got in trouble. He always had a plan for everything. He was a great leader. Anyone who met him loved him.”

Roberts is a Nashville native and a father of a 1-year-old named Kash.

“He’s supposed to be celebrating his little boy’s birthday at Disney right now, not having his funeral planned,” Breeding said.

Breeding said her son was the life of the party and took pride in being a dad.

“That’s just how Ty was. He loved his family. He loved his wife. He loved his son,” she said. “He was doing everything to make a better life for his little boy.”

“He was stubborn and knew how to have a great time wherever he was. That’s what I’m going to miss about him,” Kaila Roberts, his wife, said.

Even though their son is only 1-year-old, he’s been looking and calling for his dad.

“Kash misses his dad,” Roberts said.