NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Haston Hill wants to know how his father Patrick died.
“I would really like to know what happened,” Haston Hill said.
Patrick Hill apologized in his letters for not being a better father. He was in and out of prison most of his children’s lives. But he also wrote something unusual in his will.
“If my life be cut short by any unnatural causes, order an autopsy,” the handwritten note on the bottom of the will said.
Patrick Hill wrote that he was being targeted by gangs who had orders to kill on sight. He said he refused to help them smuggle drugs.
“I can’t even feel safe to go to the shower,” said Haston Hill as he read from one of his father’s letters. “I mean, he had to be scared for his life.”
Patrick Hill had often written about the prison violence he said he witnessed.
“I was actually right in the middle of it,” Patrick Hill wrote of one fatal gang-related fight he witnessed while at a Tennessee prison in Hardeman County. “All pulled out huge butcher knives and started sticking and cutting their throats.”
On the morning of Jan. 7, the prison chaplain from the Trousdale-Turner Correctional Center called Haston Hill. Patrick Hill was dead. He hanged himself in his cell.
The warden at the facility said at a recent county meeting that it was an apparent suicide, though the investigation wasn’t complete.
“It was a hanging and no foul play suspected,” Warden Russell Washburn said at a meeting of the Trousdale County Prison Oversight Committee.
The Tennessee Department of Correction is going an investigation. Spokesperson Dorinda Carter said the department can’t comment.
Stories like Patrick Hill’s might have been dismissed before a scathing audit of the Department of Correction came out last week. Tennessee’s undermanned prisons are battling gangs and drugs, and auditors questioned how the prisons mis-classified eight deaths as natural when five were actually drug overdoses, one was a murder and one was a suicide.
How did Patrick Hill die? There was an autopsy, just as Patrick Hill requested. It’s standard procedure. His family is now hoping it will help answer their questions.
“I want to know. I have questions. I want to know what happened that day, everything that happened,” said Haston Hill.
