NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of the woman who was killed in a fatal hit and run crash on Central Pike at the I-40 East exit ramp is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver who struck her.

The family of Lisa Marie Bell announced the reward on Friday.

Bell, 42, lived in a nearby apartment complex. She had walked from her apartment to a nearby Walgreen’s on Nov. 30 and was apparently returning to her apartment at the time of the collision. At 9:30 p.m., a motorist who was traveling west on Central Pike under the I-40 overpass saw Bell lying in the roadway. She turned around and called police.

It appears additional vehicles struck Bell. Debris from two vehicles, a Mercedes and General Motors product, was located at the scene. Both vehicle parts are from 2017-2018 makes.

The $10,000 offer is good for six months. Anyone with information about the vehicle(s) and/or its driver(s) is urged to call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.