NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Positive, energetic and loving are how people are remembering 19-year-old Rickey Scott III, who was a Tennessee State University student.

“When we were on the campus, all the kids said he made their day better. He always spoke and was kind and happy," Rico Scott, his uncle said.

Scott said Rickey wanted to become an engineer and was thrilled to start college.

“His main thing was he was just focused right at that moment of, you know, going to class every day and being the best student he could be," Rico Scott said.

Metro Police said Rickey Scott was shot inside a dorm room at TSU on Sunday morning. It happened one day before homecoming week.

“This was my classmate, a friend. He was somebody’s son," Ashanti Mitchell, a classmate of Rickey Scott's said.

Mitchell remembered meeting him during the first few weeks of school. He instantly made a lasting impression.

“We’re all shocked. It’s sad," Mitchell said.

On Monday, friends and family attended a vigil on campus for the 19-year-old and shared memories about him.

“It’s just one of those things we just don’t know how to even stomach it or process it," Rickelle Viney, Rickey Scott's aunt said.

His aunt said Rickey Scott was excited to celebrate homecoming week with family members.

Instead, they packed up his belongings in his dorm to take back home to Columbus, OH.

His family hopes to spread a message to the community.

“Love your brother. Love that person next to you. Stay away from this gun violence," Rico Scott said.

Family members said the funeral will be in Columbus. They're still in the middle of finalizing arrangements.

As far as the case, police are still looking for the person who shot the 19-year-old.

Anyone with information about the case can share it anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 615-742-7463.