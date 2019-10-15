Rickey Scott III

Rickey Scott III (Photo submitted)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Positive, energetic and loving are how people are remembering 19-year-old Rickey Scott III, who was a Tennessee State University student.

Rickey Scott III

Rickey Scott III (center) with family members. (Photo submitted)

“When we were on the campus, all the kids said he made their day better. He always spoke and was kind and happy," Rico Scott, his uncle said.

Scott said Rickey wanted to become an engineer and was thrilled to start college.

“His main thing was he was just focused right at that moment of, you know, going to class every day and being the best student he could be," Rico Scott said.

Metro Police said Rickey Scott was shot inside a dorm room at TSU on Sunday morning. It happened one day before homecoming week.

Rickey Scott III

Rickey Scott III (Photo submitted)

“This was my classmate, a friend. He was somebody’s son," Ashanti Mitchell, a classmate of Rickey Scott's said.

Mitchell remembered meeting him during the first few weeks of school. He instantly made a lasting impression.

“We’re all shocked. It’s sad," Mitchell said.

Rickey Scott III vigil

A vigil was held Monday night to remember Rickey Scott III, who was shot inside a dorm room at Tennessee State  University. (Photo submitted)

On Monday, friends and family attended a vigil on campus for the 19-year-old and shared memories about him.

“It’s just one of those things we just don’t know how to even stomach it or process it," Rickelle Viney, Rickey Scott's aunt said.

His aunt said Rickey Scott was excited to celebrate homecoming week with family members.

Instead, they packed up his belongings in his dorm to take back home to Columbus, OH.

His family hopes to spread a message to the community.

“Love your brother. Love that person next to you. Stay away from this gun violence," Rico Scott said.

Family members said the funeral will be in Columbus. They're still in the middle of finalizing arrangements.

As far as the case, police are still looking for the person who shot the 19-year-old.

Anyone with information about the case can share it anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 615-742-7463.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Cameron Taylor is a national Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who joined the News 4 team in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.