NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been one month since the death of Saint Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, killed on I-440 after she was shot while driving to work.

Kaufman’s family is still trying to find its way forward.

A family member, who did not want to go on camera, told News4 it’s been difficult processing and finding comfort.

“Her mother is having a lot of bad days lately,” said that family member.

After Kaufman’s death, more than $40,000 was raised for her funeral expenses.

Hearing Kaufman’s love of nursing, part of the money raised went to a scholarship set up in her name at Butler County Community College, which she attended in Pennsylvania.

Donations for the scholarship are being accepted. Click to donate to the Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship.

Police have turned over their case against Devaunte Hill, who is accused of shooting Kaufman, to the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office said they couldn’t comment on the case since it is still a pending case.

Hill is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Police said no other arrests have been made in the case.