NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of a Midstate teacher who was killed in a head-on crash is remembering her for her kind heart.

The crash happened on the Hobson Pike Bridge near Antioch on Tuesday.

Kimberly Scott, 49, taught at Roy Waldron Elementary School in La Vergne.

Rutherford County Schools told parents about the devastating news so they could talk with their children. Grief counselors will be at the school on Wednesday.

"Disbelief. I couldn't believe it. I just talked to her. She was just over here Sunday," said Brenda Cowell, Kimberly Scott's mother.

Cowell knew something wasn't right when she couldn't get a hold of her. Scott's family meant the world to her.

Metro Police said a Ford F-250 crossed over the center line and hit Scott in a head-on crash. No one survived.

"I have a 23-year-old nephew that has to plan his own mother's funeral. No 23-year-old kid should ever have to do that," said Dee Mitchell, Kimberly Scott's sister.

Along with an adult son, Scott also has a 15-year-old son. Family members said they were Scott's life.

They told News4 she was a teacher for nearly two decades, helped the homeless, and had her own practice counseling people.

"That was her character. She wanted to help everybody. Didn't she? She was raised that way," Cowell said.

She was hired as a teacher at Roy Waldron Elementary School in August 2018. That's where she was heading when the crash happened.

Rutherford County Schools sent News4 a statement:

"The Roy Waldron Elementary community is heartbroken by the tragic car accident that has claimed the life of teacher Kimberly Scott. She was involved in multiple outreach efforts in the community and touched a lot of lives both inside and outside of school. Her positive energy will indeed be missed.

The school administration did speak with employees today about the passing of Ms. Scott, and parents will receive a message this evening so they can talk with their children. Grief counselors will also be on hand tomorrow for students.”

Scott has been an employee at Roy Waldron since August 2018, and she served as an interventionist working with multiple groups of students."

Family members are leaning on faith as they process the death of their loved one.

"The thing that I'm thankful for is she was a Christian and I know she's in heaven," Cowell said.

As for the investigation, police said they're looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The Medical Examiner's Office will be the one in charge of testing for that.