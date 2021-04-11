NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville family is taking matters into their own hands, cleaning up a local park littered in trash after flooding two weeks ago.
The Deitelhoff family sad the creek and Whitsett Park were still a mess after the heavy rains and flooding on March 28. The creek is filled with trash, plastic bags and plastic cups.
The family, who lives in the area, said they wanted to do something about all of the trash they have to drive by each day.
Kristen Deitelhoff and her family came out Sunday around 11 a.m. to remove plastic bags from tree limbs.
It’s not sure where the trash came from upstream.
There is an industrial park nearby the creek, but there’s no indication the trash is coming from a specific location.
Deitelhoff said she has lived in the area for seven years and is ashamed to know the area hasn’t been cleaned up.
“Nothing has been done. I’ve contacted our city council person,” said Deitelhoff. “Like I said, I’ve lived over here for seven years and I moved to Nashville about 10 years ago and I lived in Green Hills prior to this, and it would have been all over the news and would be cleaned up by now, but because of this area, I just think it gets neglected over here.”
She said it’s going to take more than just one day work to clean-up the area back to what it looked like before.
Hands on Nashville is looking for volunteers to help with multiple clean-up efforts this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.