NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The uncle of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hermitage by his grandfather is speaking out about the tragedy.

Metro Police said 64-year-old Terry Majors shot and killed his wife Leigh and grandson Ty Dodson before killing himself at a home on Dockside Court. A 4-year-old in the house was able to get out and was unharmed.

The children were visiting their grandparents from Kentucky. According to police Terry Majors picked up a gun and killed his wife Leigh and Ty Dodson before turning the gun on himself.

Now Chase Dodson, Ty’s uncle, is left to pick up the pieces of a family tragedy.

“Ty was everything. We loved him more than anything in the world,” said Chase Dodson.

Dodson’s day involved making funeral arrangements in Kentucky for his nephew. He said he was very close to the 6-year-old.

“I can’t think of any reason why this would have happened to such a sweet little boy. He was loved by so many people,” said Dodson.

He is still trying to figure out why the tragedy unfolded on Saturday night.

“I’m still numb. It hits me throughout the day. I’ll cry, them I’m numb, cry again. It’s been tears and why did this happen? How did it happen? It’s senseless. There’s no reason for it,” said Dodson.

Chase Dodson has started a Facebook fundraising page to help pay for Ty’s funeral expenses. More than $6,000 has already been donated.