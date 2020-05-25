NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local family is planning the adventure of a lifetime after converting a school bus into a RV.
The Woodall family completely transformed the bus. The family of six is preparing to travel across the country next year.
The idea sparked about three years ago.
“We wanted a place that we could go camping and still kind of not have to rough it too much,” said Tommy Woodall.
The family has been documenting the project on their Instagram page.
Tommy Woodall and his wife Whitney said the COVID-19 pandemic gave them time to complete the project.
The family will be using this as an opportunity to help teach their four young children as well.
“There will be definite educational aspect to it because we home school. We’ll make sure we hit up a lot of the fun spots, the good spots while just learning about all kinda of things,” said Whitney Woodall.
