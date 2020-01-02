NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
A familiar face in Nashville government has been named the city’s new deputy mayor.
Mayor John Cooper appointed Bill R. Phillips to the position on Thursday, according to a news release.
Phillips has four decades of public service under his belt, many in Nashville. He previously was deputy mayor for more than seven years under former Mayor Bill Purcell. He also held positions under Presidents George Bush and Ronald Reagan.
“While I’m fond of the many experiences I’ve had in state and federal government, it’s the time I spent at City Hall that has been the most meaningful,” Phillips said in a news release. “I look forward to once again serving the city I love so dearly.”
