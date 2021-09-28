NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the clear skies, the skies may be a little bluer than other times of the year.
With the changing of seasons comes the changing of weather patterns.
With the leaves changing color in the fall, you should also be paying attention to what the sky looks like the next couple of months.
You’ll notice that the summer sky looks to have a little haze to it. In the fall or winter sky, you start to see more of a rich blue color. The reason for that is because of how light passes through the atmosphere.
The typical thing we talk about right now is why is the sky blue air molecules are going to scatter blue light, it does that more effectively. When we’re not looking directly at the sun, which we shouldn’t be doing anyway, the sky is going to appear blue. Depending on how much stuff is in the atmosphere can make all the difference.
Why does the summer sky have a little bit more of that hazy look? The answer is simple, it’s the water vapor, the amount of moisture that’s in the atmosphere when the air is warmer. It can hold much more moisture and when there’s a lot of water vapor in the atmosphere, the light has to try to pass through all of that. It scatters much more when it’s bouncing off those water molecules, and that’s giving the sky more of a hazy look to it.
In the fall and going into the winter months, the atmosphere tends to have much drier air. The colder air cannot hold as much water compared to the summer, so what happens is with less water vapor in the atmosphere, less of it gets scattered and we’re left with more of a blue, rich color sky as we go through the winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.