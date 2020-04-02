NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Fairgrounds Nashville has canceled all events scheduled for April at the facility, including the Nashville Flea Market, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fairgrounds Nashville Director Laura Womack announced on Thursday.
"Due to COVID-19, we are complying with Metro's 'Safer at Home' order as well as with best practices form the Centers for Disease Control," Womack said in a news release.
Womack said Fairgrounds staff is contacting other event promoters to discuss options for rescheduling. Flea market vendors will have the opportunity to roll over reservations from March and April to the next month the flea market will be held.
Events that have bene canceled include:
- Perennial Plant Society Sale, April 4
- Sysco, April 15
- Exotic Pet Show, April 18-19
- Expo Fiesta and Events International
- Nashville Flea Market, April 24-26 (Next show scheduled for Oct. 3-4)
- New Breed Grappling Games
- Wodie Fest Fitness
- Pink Bridal Seminar
Events that have been postponed include:
- Vintage Market Days, July 2-4
- Music City Showdown, July 31-August 1
- Dixie Children’s Show, August 14-16
- Speedway Media Day (Date to be announced)
- Nashville Speedway Season Opener (Date to be announced)
- ARCA Race at Nashville Speedway (Date to be announced)
- Nashville Rollergirls April 11 & April 18 (Date to be announced)
- Herb Society of Nashville Plant Sale (Dates to be announced)
- Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Season Opener (Date to be announced)
- VegFest (Postponed to November, date to be announced)
- Porter Flea (Date to be announced)
- PHR Media Event (Date to be announced)
