NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Demolition is slated to begin in October at The Fairgrounds Nashville, just days after the end of this year’s Tennessee State Fair.
The fair ends on Sept. 15, but it’s not sure if it will be held at the fairgrounds next year. The buildings at the top of the hill will be demolished for the new MLS stadium. The Nashville Soccer Club will play its first game there in 2020.
Last Friday, the Metro Fair Board had a ribbon-cutting on the new expo buildings, where events like the Nashville Flea Market will be moving.
Fair Board Chairman Ned Horton told News4 he thought demolition would be delayed until a pending lawsuit to save the fairgrounds is over.
“I’m not running the city, but I would think we would wait on that,” Horton said on Friday.
At Tuesday’s Fair Board meeting, the board was told that bulldozers will begin next month.
The new expo buildings where future events will be held cost $35.8 million to build. In February, Mayor David Briley added $5 million to what the Metro Council had initially approved for the buildings.
The September flea market will be the first one held in the new expo buildings.
Project managers told the Fair Board they are still tweaking a few things. The kitchen is still being finished as are the IT and audio-visual systems, along with the sidewalks and exteriors.
The September flea market begins Sept. 27.
