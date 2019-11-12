NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Fair Board terminated the contract of Formosa Promotions to operate the race track at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

The Fair Board said it doesn’t have faith in the Formosas any more. The Board said the company has canceled multiple meetings between them.

The Fair Board said the company is behind on rent and concession payments to the city.

All-American 400 race to remain at Fairgrounds The All American 400 race will stay at the Fairgrounds, the Metro Fair Board decided at Tuesday’s meeting.

Formosa is responsible for making sure a certain amount of races are held at the Fairgrounds each year.

“They are behind on payments. They owe us five months rent and they owe us about $30,000 in concessions from 2018,” said Fair Board spokesperson Holly McCall. “We’ve tried to negotiate with them, but we feel like they are not operating in good faith.”

Formosa Productions now have 90 days to vacate the race track facility.

The Fair Board is working to get a new operation group in place. They said groups have already approached them about taking over operations so racing can resume in April.

Formosa Productions and Bristol Motor Speedway reached an agreement last year to explore bringing major NASCAR racing back to Nashville. Bristol Motor Speedway parent company, Speedway Motorsports, was one of the bidders to operate the race track when the contract was awarded to Formosa.

Bristol Motor Speedway made a presentation in May to renovate the track to bring NASCAR racing back.

Bristol Motor Speedway GM Jerry Caldwell posted a statement on the track’s social media accounts after the Fair Board’s decision.