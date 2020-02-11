NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Fair Board expressed frustration about the delays in getting construction started on Nashville’s MLS stadium.
Board members voted Tuesday morning to send a letter to Mayor John Cooper urging him to let demolition begin on the old Fairgrounds buildings. Cooper is holding off demolition while continuing to negotiate with the soccer team’s owners.
“Bubbling over frustration. We’ve had this site ready for several months and I know there have been a lot of conversation between the mayor and the team,” said Fair Board Commissioner Caleb Hemmer. “There has been a lack of communication between the mayor and the Fair Board, and hence some of the frustration boiling over.”
“Them telling the mayor to move forward when there’s a lawsuit determining whether they violated the charter is inappropriate and it could cost them a lot of money,” said Duane Dominy, President, Save Our Fairgrounds.
Dominy is referring to a charter amendment that voters approved in 2011 that protects the existing uses of the fairgrounds, like the Tennessee State Fair.
Nashville SC’s owners said if construction of the stadium doesn’t begin by March 31, the city stands to lose its expansion franchise set to begin play later this month at Nissan Stadium.
