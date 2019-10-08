NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Growth in the Music City means more live music everywhere.
That’s an issue neighbors around The Fairgrounds Nashville will be facing since the new MLS stadium will also be holding major concerts.
Among the big questions the Metro Fair Board is facing is what time should the music end and should all concerts at the fairgrounds have the same rules.
This week organizers are setting up at Fair Park near the new dog park for a concert that will go until 11 p.m. this weekend.
They’re setting the stage for the Breakaway Music Festival on Friday and Saturday nights, hip-hop and electronic dance music until 11 p.m.
The Fair Board wants to start talking about curfews at the Fairgrounds. Should all live music at the Fairgrounds have to end by 10?
There’s going to be a 10 p.m. curfew for concerts held at the MLS stadium. That’s already the rule for concerts at the racetrack.
“I think it should be consistent and match the rest of the curfews,” said Heidi Basgall Favorite, an advocate for the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.
In a city that thrives on its live music, neighbors have mixed feelings.
“I’m a folksinger-songwriter,” said Jim Peterson. “I think 10 p.m. might be a little early.”
Wedgewood-Houston, like so many neighborhoods in Nashville, is trying to find the right balance between lively and livable neighborhoods.
“I don’t want to sound like an old fogie, but I’m for the 10 o’clock curfew,” said Greg Hall.
“I think that’s reasonable, stopping at 10,” said Favorite.
Something else that hasn’t been discussed is how loud the music can be. There haven’t been any discussions about decibel levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.