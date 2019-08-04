NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents at an extended stay hotel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike were evacuated after an explosion on the third floor.
According to emergency crews, the call for help went out at about 3:30 p.m.
Dozens of residents grabbed their pets and belongings and went out into the rain to watch as crews battled the smoke.
One person, a man, was injured. The extent of his injuries isn't clear.
Fire officials said gasoline was in the room.
Residents said the force from the blast was so powerful, it blew out windows and bent the railing.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.